Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that Tyler Dickson, formerly Global Head of Investment Banking and Vice Chair of Banking & International at Citi, will join Blackstone Credit & Insurance (“BXCI”) in a newly created role leading client relations for the group.

Dickson will oversee BXCI’s Institutional Client Solutions team, serving our investors globally, and more broadly partner on BXCI's origination efforts with borrowers around the world.

Gilles Dellaert, Global Head of BXCI, said: “Tyler has incredible insights, experience and relationships from his three decades in the industry. He will be an important part of our mission to serve clients and borrowers seamlessly across the full credit spectrum.”

Jon Gray, President & COO of Blackstone, added: “This announcement adds to the exceptional momentum of our BXCI business, driven by strong demand from institutional, insurance and private wealth clients. Tyler will help us build a one-stop solution across corporate and asset-based, as well as investment grade and non-investment grade, private credit.”

Most recently, Dickson was Global Head of Investment Banking, Vice Chair of Banking & International, and an Operating Team member at Citi. He led investment banking activities including mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital raising, structured finance and syndicated lending, supporting Citi’s broader banking client base and international businesses in over 95 countries. In the past, Dickson held numerous markets and banking leadership positions including running corporate and investment banking, equity and debt capital markets, leveraged finance, structured finance and securitization businesses.

Tyler Dickson added: “I’ve admired Blackstone’s innovation since leading the firm’s IPO in 2007. I’m excited to join Gilles and the rapidly growing BXCI business which is remarkably well positioned to serve clients and borrowers at a time of extraordinary opportunity in private credit.”

Credit & Insurance is Blackstone’s fastest-growing segment – more than doubling to $330 billion in assets under management over the last three years. Blackstone’s market-leading businesses include: the largest BDC (BCRED), largest private credit energy transition fund (BGREEN), largest manager of CLOs and senior loans in the world, and the second-largest alternative manager of insurance assets. With Blackstone’s real estate debt business, the firm manages nearly $420 billion in credit assets in total (figures as of March 31, 2024).

BXCI announced earlier this year that Dan Leiter will be joining as Head of International, leading activity and expansion in EMEA and APAC, and Philip Sherrill will be joining as Global Head of Insurance, focusing on growing the firm’s insurance platform which recently surpassed $200 billion in assets under management.

About Blackstone Credit & Insurance

Blackstone Credit & Insurance (“BXCI”) is one of the world’s leading credit investors. Our investments span the credit markets, including private investment grade, asset based lending, public investment grade and high yield, sustainable resources, infrastructure debt, collateralized loan obligations, direct lending and opportunistic credit. We seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional and individual investors by offering companies capital needed to strengthen and grow their businesses. BXCI is also a leading provider of investment management services for insurers, helping those companies better deliver for policyholders through our world-class capabilities in investment grade private credit.

