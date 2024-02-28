Blackstone: EU approves acquisition of Adapt2 Solutions
The transaction mainly concerns the provision of energy trading and settlement software.
The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given (i) its limited impact on the European Economic Area; and (ii) that the companies are not active on the same or vertically related markets.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction