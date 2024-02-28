Blackstone: EU approves acquisition of Adapt2 Solutions

The European Commission has cleared the acquisition of joint control of Adapt2 Solutions by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners Management.



The transaction mainly concerns the provision of energy trading and settlement software.



The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given (i) its limited impact on the European Economic Area; and (ii) that the companies are not active on the same or vertically related markets.





