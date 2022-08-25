Log in
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
102.76 USD   +0.40%
09:09aBlackstone Establishes Corporate Private Equity West Coast Presence in San Francisco
BU
08:13aTRANSACTIONS, QUOTATION, LOANS AND LOSSES : World Press Review of Thursday, August 25
MS
04:26aNovartis To Establish Standalone European Generics Company Via Sandoz Spinoff
MT
Blackstone Establishes Corporate Private Equity West Coast Presence in San Francisco

08/25/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced its Corporate Private Equity business is expanding its North America footprint through a new team based in San Francisco – building on the firm’s existing strong presence in its San Francisco office across its other business units. Sachin Bavishi, a Senior Managing Director, will relocate to San Francisco to lead and establish Blackstone Private Equity’s West Coast presence, along with other existing and new team members.

Mr. Bavishi was previously based in New York and has been a member of Blackstone’s Private Equity team since 2013, focusing on investment opportunities in Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT). He has played a key role in the execution of many of the firm’s leading TMT investments, including in Ancestry, Bumble, Liftoff/Vungle, Ipreo, Refinitiv, SESAC, Simpli.fi, and UKG, among others.

Martin Brand, Head of North America Private Equity and Global Co-Head of Technology Investing, said: “We have a long history of backing some of the world’s most innovative technology companies. Establishing a dedicated West Coast presence for our Private Equity business will help us to further enhance our offering for the management teams and companies we partner with. I am excited that Sachin Bavishi, one of our most talented investors, will lead this effort for us.”

Sachin Bavishi said: “We are thrilled to expand our presence in San Francisco and support the region’s technology community. I am excited to take on this new role and look forward to extending Blackstone’s brand, and leveraging our long-term investment approach and strong operational capabilities to partner with market-leading companies to help drive the next wave of innovation.”

Mr. Bavishi will lead technology investments for Blackstone Private Equity out of the West Coast and Senior Managing Director Eli Nagler will lead that business’ technology investments out of the East Coast in partnership with recently hired Senior Managing Director David Schwartz. Blackstone currently has more than 70 employees based in San Francisco across its business units, including through its Growth, Tactical Opportunities, Credit, Strategic Partners, Life Sciences, and BAAM investing platforms, among others.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $941 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 322 M - -
Net income 2022 6 750 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 72 104 M 72 104 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 102,76 $
Average target price 122,31 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
