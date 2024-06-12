--Blackstone is finalizing the expansion of its headquarters space at Rudin's 345 Park Ave. in New York, Bloomberg reports.

--A Blackstone spokeperson confirmed a lease extension, while a Rudin spokesperson confirmed the firm will "extend and expand its footprint," the report said.

--A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Blackstone would occupy about 55% of the building, compared with 42% now, and would extend its lease through the end of 2034.

Full article at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-06-12/blackstone-nears-deal-to-expand-nyc-office-space-on-park-avenue?srnd=homepage-americas

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-24 1306ET