    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
91.14 USD   -2.19%
Emerson Electric Signs Deal to Sell Majority Stake in Climate Technologies To Blackstone
MT
Industrials Down After Weak Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Global markets live: IAG, Credit Suisse, Foxconn, General Motors, Blackstone...
MS
Blackstone Prices $1.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering

10/31/2022 | 06:04pm EDT
Blackstone (NYSE: BX) priced its offering of $600 million of 5.900% senior notes due 2027 and $900 million of 6.200% senior notes due 2033 of Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary. The notes are to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Blackstone Inc. and its indirect subsidiaries, Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. Blackstone intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes.

The notes were offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act of 1933.


© Business Wire 2022
