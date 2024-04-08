Plans to Invest More Than $400 Million to Maintain and Improve Existing Portfolio, Illustrating Commitment to Delivering a Leading Resident Experience

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) (“AIR Communities” or the “Company”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Blackstone Real Estate Partners X (“Blackstone”) will acquire all outstanding common shares of AIR Communities for $39.12 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $10 billion, including the assumption of debt.

The purchase price represents a premium of 25% to AIR Communities’ closing share price on the NYSE on April 5, 2024, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction, and a 25% premium to the volume weighted average share price on the NYSE over the previous 30 days.

AIR Communities’ portfolio consists of 76 high-quality rental housing communities concentrated primarily in coastal markets including Miami, Los Angeles, Boston and Washington D.C. Blackstone plans to invest more than $400 million to maintain and improve the existing communities in the portfolio and may invest additional capital to fund further growth.

“I am proud of the AIR team and its remarkable culture. The transaction will strengthen the AIR mission to provide homes for others, be a great place to work, act as responsible stewards of AIR communities, and be a trusted partner to AIR investors. The business the AIR team has built will be improved and expanded by collaboration with Blackstone and a shared focus on serving residents and investing wisely. The AIR team is grateful to Blackstone for the opportunity and for its faith in what can be accomplished working together,” said Terry Considine, President & CEO of AIR Communities.

“AIR Communities represents the highest quality, large scale apartment portfolio we have ever acquired, and is located in markets where multifamily fundamentals are strong. We are very impressed by the terrific operating team at AIR Communities and look forward to working closely with them, while continuing to deliver a fantastic resident experience,” said Nadeem Meghji, Global Co-Head of Blackstone Real Estate.

Transaction Terms, Timing and Approvals

The transaction was unanimously approved by the AIR Communities Board of Directors and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to approval by AIR Communities’ stockholders and other customary closing conditions. As a condition to the transaction, AIR has suspended payment of its quarterly dividend, effective immediately.

Subject to and upon completion of the transaction, AIR Communities’ common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Advisors

BofA Securities, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo are acting as Blackstone’s financial advisors, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as Blackstone’s legal counsel.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as AIR Communities’ financial advisor, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as AIR Communities’ legal counsel.

About Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR Communities)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”). AIR’s portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR’s platform. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com.

About Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has US $337 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, residential, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ business invests in substantially stabilized real estate assets globally, through both institutional strategies and strategies tailored for income-focused individual investors including Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a U.S. non-listed REIT, and Blackstone’s European yield-oriented strategy. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).

