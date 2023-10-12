12 October 2023

SYDNEY, October 12, 2023 - Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate have secured A$1.45 billion (US$930 million) for a sustainability-linked loan ("SLL"), representing the largest of its kind to date in Australia's industrial sector1 and a continuation of its efforts to build high-quality, energy efficient logistics portfolios around the world. This marks Blackstone's first sustainability-linked financing in Asia Pacific and broadens Blackstone Real Estate's pool of addressable debt capital.

Chris Tynan, Head of Real Estate Australia, Blackstone, said: "We're proud to be at the forefront of the industrial sector in Australia, where we've built a high-quality portfolio of more than 140 logistics assets and executed some of the country's largest transactions in the sector. Blackstone has been a committed investor in Australia for the past decade, supporting local businesses, communities, and economy. This is an important step towards supporting Blackstone's belief in sustainability as a value creator."

Blackstone is one of the largest owners of logistics around the world, with a portfolio spanning 1.1 billion square feet across major geographies including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, India, Greater China, Japan, and Australia.

Eric Duchon, Global Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Blackstone Real Estate, said: "Blackstone's scale - especially in the logistics sector - enables us to make a difference in the businesses we invest in. We're thrilled to secure our first third-party verified SLL in the region, which we believe will improve the performance of our assets, the overall experience for our occupiers, and drive long-term value for our investors."

MUFG Bank acted as Sole Sustainability Coordinator and joined Morgan Stanley, National Australia Bank and United Overseas Bank as Mandated Lead Arrangers, Underwriters and Bookrunners for the transaction.

1 Based on publicly available information from Bloomberg

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone's real estate business was founded in 1991 and has US$333 billion of investor capital under management.

