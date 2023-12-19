--Blackstone will sell its stake in India's Embassy Office Parks real estate investment trust, Reuters reports Tuesday, citing "a term sheet seen by Reuters and a person with direct knowledge."

--The stake is valued at $833 million, according to the report.

--A spokesperson for Blackstone didn't immediately respond to emails sent by Reuters, nor did Embassy, the report said.

Full story at: https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/blackstone-sell-833-mln-stake-embassy-reit-document-2023-12-19/

