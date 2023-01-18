Advanced search
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:37:39 2023-01-18 pm EST
84.10 USD   -2.08%
03:34pBlackstone closes PE secondary funds at record $25 billion
RE
02:31pBlackstone Strategic Partners Closes Record Private Equity Secondary Funds at $25 Billion
BU
06:21aJob cuts at Microsoft, Bad Buzz for Tesla: MarketScreener's World Press Review, January 18
MS
Blackstone Strategic Partners Closes Record Private Equity Secondary Funds at $25 Billion

01/18/2023 | 02:31pm EST
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced the final close of its latest global secondaries strategy, Strategic Partners IX, and inaugural GP-led continuation fund strategy, Strategic Partners GP Solutions (together with their related committed program vehicles, “SP IX” and “SP GPS” respectively). SP IX has total commitments of $22.2 billion and SP GPS has total commitments of $2.7 billion. SP IX is the world’s largest dedicated secondaries fund raised to-date.

Blackstone Strategic Partners is focused on providing a range of liquidity solutions to both investors and private equity sponsors, including single interest and portfolio sales, GP-led secondaries, and co-investments. In the nearly 10 years since joining Blackstone, the business has grown from less than $10 billion to $67 billion of assets under management across its private equity, real estate, infrastructure and GP-led strategies.

Verdun Perry, Global Head of Blackstone Strategic Partners, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our investors for their continued support. We remain committed to generating strong risk-adjusted returns for the millions of beneficiaries that our investors represent. With substantial scale and our multi-strategy footprint, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the vast, and growing, opportunities across the secondary market.”

About Blackstone Strategic Partners

Blackstone Strategic Partners is a global leader in illiquid fund investing including secondaries, co-investments and primary advisory. Founded in 2000, Blackstone Strategic Partners has $67 billion of investor capital under management (as of September 30, 2022) and is one of the most prolific secondary market participants in the world, having closed over 1,900 transactions across its private equity, infrastructure, and real estate platforms, representing more than 5,100 underlying fund interests managed by over 1,550 managers. Blackstone Strategic Partners provides a range of solutions across illiquid asset classes for investors and financial sponsors, including LP liquidity solutions and GP-focused solutions such as GP-led secondaries and co-investments.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 932 M - -
Net income 2022 6 606 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 5,02%
Capitalization 60 269 M 60 269 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
EV / Sales 2023 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 85,88 $
Average target price 96,68 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.14.62%60 269
KKR & CO. INC.15.32%46 095
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.8.31%39 539
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.21%18 748
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.12.89%14 898
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION14.07%13 811