By Elena Vardon

A consortium that includes Blackstone and Thomson Reuters cashed in 21.5 million of the shares it holds in the London Stock Exchange Group through a placing and directed buyback.

The banks advising the York Entities consortium said Wednesday that it sold 15.9 million ordinary LSEG shares at 8,980 pence a share--valued at around 1.4 billion pounds ($1.78 billion) in a placing to institutional investors. This represents a 0.7% discount to Tuesday's closing price of 9,042 pence before the announcement.

The stock-exchange and financial-information company also made an off-market purchase of 5.6 million of its own shares at a price of 8,917 pence a share--at a 1.4% discount to the previous day's close--for a total consideration of around GBP500 million, it said in a separate statement.

