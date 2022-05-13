Blackstone Up Over 7%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Blackstone Inc. (BX) is currently at $106.62, up $7.21 or 7.25%

--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $111.60

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 11.57%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 10.26% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 31, 2022, when it rose 10.86%

--Up 4.98% month-to-date

--Down 17.59% year-to-date

--Down 28.38% from its all-time closing high of $148.88 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 21.89% from 52 weeks ago (May 14, 2021), when it closed at $87.48

--Down 28.38% from its 52-week closing high of $148.88 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 21.89% from its 52-week closing low of $87.48 on May 14, 2021

--Traded as high as $108.21; highest intraday level since May 5, 2022, when it hit $111.20

--Up 8.84% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 27, 2022, when it rose as much as 9.22%

All data as of 2:53:02 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1511ET