Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 03:45:37 pm EDT
107.99 USD   +8.62%
03:12pBlackstone Up Over 7%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:13pBenetton, Blackstone seek green light from Italy's govt for Atlantia bid
RE
05/12Toshiba receives interest from 10 potential investors
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackstone Up Over 7%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

05/13/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackstone Inc. (BX) is currently at $106.62, up $7.21 or 7.25%


--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $111.60

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 11.57%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 10.26% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 31, 2022, when it rose 10.86%

--Up 4.98% month-to-date

--Down 17.59% year-to-date

--Down 28.38% from its all-time closing high of $148.88 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 21.89% from 52 weeks ago (May 14, 2021), when it closed at $87.48

--Down 28.38% from its 52-week closing high of $148.88 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 21.89% from its 52-week closing low of $87.48 on May 14, 2021

--Traded as high as $108.21; highest intraday level since May 5, 2022, when it hit $111.20

--Up 8.84% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 27, 2022, when it rose as much as 9.22%


All data as of 2:53:02 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1511ET

All news about BLACKSTONE INC.
03:12pBlackstone Up Over 7%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data T..
DJ
12:13pBenetton, Blackstone seek green light from Italy's govt for Atlantia bid
RE
05/12Toshiba receives interest from 10 potential investors
RE
05/12Atlantia picks advisers for bid after confirming 2022 guideline
RE
05/12MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 12, 2022
05/12SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Thursday
MT
05/12Chainalysis raises $170 million in 6th funding round with $8.6 billion valuation
RE
05/12Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Posts Lower Q1 Profit as Investment Income Rises
MT
05/11Blackstone Reportedly Mulls Partnering With KKR For Joint Toshiba Bid
MT
05/11Geosyntec Grows Client Service Capabilities with Major Investment from Blackstone Energ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 647 M - -
Net income 2022 7 394 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 69 666 M 69 666 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 99,42 $
Average target price 147,31 $
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-23.16%69 666
KKR & CO. INC.-35.17%28 623
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-19.56%17 348
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-35.25%12 857
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-26.78%12 258
AMUNDI-24.33%11 595