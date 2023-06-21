Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-20 pm EDT
90.62 USD   -0.56%
06:26aBlackstone acquires Industrials REIT after court order
AN
05:48aBlackstone's GBP511 Million Takeover Scheme For Industrials REIT Becomes Effective
MT
06/20TikTok and Candle Media strike deal to co-create content
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackstone acquires Industrials REIT after court order

06/21/2023 | 06:26am EDT
Industrials REIT Ltd - London-based real estate investment trust - Blackstone Inc formally takes over Industrials on Wednesday. This comes a day after the Guernsey court sanctioned the acquisition on Tuesday. Industrials says the scheme court order was delivered to the Guernsey Registry on Wednesday, meaning the deal has now become effective.

Industrials will delist from the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. The delisting from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is expected to take effect on Tuesday next week. The stock is suspended on both exchanges. Back in April, Sussex Bidco LP offered to buy Industrials for 168 pence per share. The Jersey-based Sussex Bidco is owned indirectly by investment funds advised by the New York-based investment management company Blackstone. Industrials has said this offer valued the group at around GBP511.2 million on a fully diluted basis. Blackstone has told the total enterprise valuation, including debt and other liabilities, is GBP700 million.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -0.56% 90.62 Delayed Quote.22.83%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.14% 1991.02 Real-time Quote.4.37%
FTSE 100 0.08% 7575.06 Delayed Quote.1.58%
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED 1.43% 39.1 End-of-day quote.46.66%
JSE LIMITED 0.22% 96.21 End-of-day quote.-11.30%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.37% 8660 Delayed Quote.21.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 224 M - -
Net income 2023 5 715 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 760 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 4,10%
Capitalization 63 985 M 63 985 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,48x
EV / Sales 2024 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 695
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 90,62 $
Average target price 101,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Senior Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.22.83%63 985
KKR & CO. INC.23.22%48 876
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.14%17 262
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION36.44%16 992
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.0.08%13 223
AMUNDI0.38%11 751
