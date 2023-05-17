Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-16 pm EDT
80.40 USD   -3.28%
04:00aBlackstone and others sell GBP2.7 billion in LSEG shares
AN
03:58aFTSE weighed down by LSEG and British Land
AN
03:41aLSEG, Experian shares drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Blackstone and others sell GBP2.7 billion in LSEG shares

05/17/2023 | 04:00am EDT
(Alliance News) - Strategic investors in London Stock Exchange Group PLC sold GBP2.7 billion worth of shares in a placing and retail offer at a slight discount to LSEG's close on Tuesday, the lead bookrunner said early Wednesday.

The share sale, first announced after the London market close on Tuesday, was led by Barclays Bank, Citigroup Global Markets, JP Morgan Cazenove, and Merrill Lynch International as joint global coordinators and bookrunners.

The shares were sold at 8,050 pence each, a 5.1% discount to their close on Tuesday of 8,482.00p. LSEG shares were down 4.5% to 8,094.00p early Wednesday.

A total of 33.0 million shares were sold, just under a 6% stake and increased from an originally planned 28.0 million. LSEG will receive no proceeds, as the sale was of existing shares.

They had been owned by a consortium that included funds affiliated with private equity investor Blackstone Inc. Other sellers included Thomson Reuters - the former owner of LSEG's Refinitiv business - and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Blackstone and Thomson Reuters had sold 28.0 million LSEG shares back in March for GBP2.0 billion. The pair have 5.1 million shares remaining, which are subject to a 90-day lock-up period.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.80% 153.16 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
BLACKSTONE INC. -3.28% 80.4 Delayed Quote.12.05%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.67% 45.28 Delayed Quote.1.81%
FTSE 100 -0.20% 7735.79 Delayed Quote.4.02%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -4.27% 8114 Delayed Quote.18.72%
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 284 M - -
Net income 2023 5 800 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 4,62%
Capitalization 56 769 M 56 769 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
EV / Sales 2024 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 695
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 80,40 $
Average target price 100,08 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Senior Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.12.05%56 769
KKR & CO. INC.5.79%42 289
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-7.82%17 220
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION18.95%15 153
AMUNDI14.72%13 575
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-7.09%12 276
