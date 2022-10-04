Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-04 pm EDT
93.52 USD   +8.13%
10/04Blackstone in Talks to Buy Assets From Emerson Electric, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
10/04Blackstone in talks to buy Emerson's assets for up to $10 billion - Bloomberg News
RE
10/04Atlantia $12.5 Billion Buy-Out Bid Launched After Getting Final Green Light
DJ
Blackstone in Talks to Buy Assets From Emerson Electric, Bloomberg Reports

10/04/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
--Buyout firm Blackstone Inc. is in discussions to buy commercial and residential solutions assets from Emerson Electric Co., Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The deal could be valued at $5 billion to $10 billion, depending on which assets are sold, according to Bloomberg.

--The commercial and residential solutions segment is one of Emerson's two core businesses and covers a range of products, from refrigeration and cold chain to heating and air conditioning.


Full story: bloom.bg/3V1t4Yy


Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 2311ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. 8.13% 93.52 Delayed Quote.-33.16%
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 3.59% 78.25 Delayed Quote.-15.83%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 2.06% 5400.4 Real-time Quote.-15.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 322 M - -
Net income 2022 6 750 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 65 620 M 65 620 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
EV / Sales 2023 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 93,52 $
Average target price 119,93 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-33.16%60 688
KKR & CO. INC.-40.98%37 807
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-25.41%14 876
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-21.23%11 233
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-32.99%11 183
ESR GROUP LIMITED-24.10%11 107