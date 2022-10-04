Blackstone in Talks to Buy Assets From Emerson Electric, Bloomberg Reports

--Buyout firm Blackstone Inc. is in discussions to buy commercial and residential solutions assets from Emerson Electric Co., Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The deal could be valued at $5 billion to $10 billion, depending on which assets are sold, according to Bloomberg.

--The commercial and residential solutions segment is one of Emerson's two core businesses and covers a range of products, from refrigeration and cold chain to heating and air conditioning.

Full story: bloom.bg/3V1t4Yy

