  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Blackstone Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
78.48 USD   -0.72%
10:32aBlackstone may slow the launch of private equity fund after investor withdrawals -FT
RE
12/09Syncona Unit's Mid-Stage Study for Blood Cancer Drug Meets Primary Endpoint
MT
12/09Syncona portfolio firm hits 70% remission rate goal in leukaemia trial
AN
Blackstone may slow the launch of private equity fund after investor withdrawals -FT

12/10/2022 | 10:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Blackstone Inc has warned of possible delays to the launch of a new private equity fund designed for wealthy individuals, as it copes with heavy investor withdrawals at two other funds in real estate and credit aimed at a similar clientele, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The New York-based investment manager has been preparing to open a fund called the Blackstone Private Equity Strategies Fund (BXPE), the report said, adding that would become its flagship strategy for rich individuals to participate in its private equity business.

The asset manager in recent days informed wealthy investors and their financial advisers that it may wait for fundraising conditions and financial markets to improve before launching BXPE, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The clients of Blackstone's other "retail" products expected the fund to be launched by early 2023, FT said.

Blackstone declined to comment on the report.

The asset manager earlier this month limited withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate income trust (REIT) after receiving too many redemption requests.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKSTONE INC.
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 006 M - -
Net income 2022 6 664 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 5,55%
Capitalization 55 076 M 55 076 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 78,48 $
Average target price 100,47 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-38.91%55 076
KKR & CO. INC.-35.57%41 333
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.19%35 985
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.39%18 581
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-20.60%13 283
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-14.90%12 235