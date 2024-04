HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Inc is nearing a deal to sell its controlling stake in South Korean wholesale drug distributor Geo-Young to North Asian buyout fund MBK Partners for over $1 billion, three sources said.

