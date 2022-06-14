Blackstone's Crown Resorts Takeover Approved by Australian Court

By Stuart Condie

Blackstone Inc.'s US$6.07 billion takeover of Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd. was approved by the country's Federal Court, clearing its final regulatory hurdle.

Crown said Wednesday that it expected to lodge the court's orders with Australia's securities regulator by the end of the day. Its ASX-listed shares will be suspended at Wednesday's close of trade, it added.

The U.S. private-equity giant agreed in February to pay 13.10 Australian dollars (US$9.00) per share in cash for Crown. The stock was last up 0.15% at A$13.07.

