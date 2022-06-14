Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
95.42 USD   -2.15%
06/14Blackstone's Crown Resorts Takeover Approved by Australian Court -- Update
DJ
06/14Blackstone's Crown Resorts Takeover Approved by Australian Court
DJ
06/14Australia's Federal Court approves Blackstone's $6.3 billion Crown Resorts deal
RE
Blackstone's Crown Resorts Takeover Approved by Australian Court

06/14/2022 | 11:15pm EDT
By Stuart Condie


Blackstone Inc.'s US$6.07 billion takeover of Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd. was approved by the country's Federal Court, clearing its final regulatory hurdle.

Crown said Wednesday that it expected to lodge the court's orders with Australia's securities regulator by the end of the day. Its ASX-listed shares will be suspended at Wednesday's close of trade, it added.

The U.S. private-equity giant agreed in February to pay 13.10 Australian dollars (US$9.00) per share in cash for Crown. The stock was last up 0.15% at A$13.07.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 2314ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -2.15% 95.42 Delayed Quote.-24.63%
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED 0.19% 13.075 Delayed Quote.9.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 647 M - -
Net income 2022 7 394 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 5,12%
Capitalization 66 863 M 66 863 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 95,42 $
Average target price 145,77 $
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-24.63%68 335
KKR & CO. INC.-37.23%27 710
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-19.06%17 354
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-19.92%12 406
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-39.14%12 083
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-31.11%11 533