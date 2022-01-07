Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Blackstone Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Blackstone's Infrastructure Arm to Invest $3 Billion in Renewable Energy Firm Invenergy

01/07/2022 | 02:07pm EST
By Kimberly Chin

Blackstone Inc.'s infrastructure unit has agreed to invest $3 billion in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC, as the private-equity firm throws more support to the clean energy transition.

The investment will help Invenergy develop its clean energy platform, the companies said in a joint release.

Invenergy's management and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, one of the largest public pension plans in Canada, will remain majority owners of the company. Invenergy will continue to be a managing member, the companies said.

Chicago-based Invenergy is an energy developer with over 175 projects on four continents. The projects can power the equivalent of 8.5 million homes, it said. Invenergy has long-lasting partnerships with utilities, financial firms and commercial and industrial customers.

Blackstone has invested $13 billion to support the clean energy transition since 2019, it said. Blackstone has plans to cut carbon emissions by 15% within the first three years of ownership across all of its new investments and where it has the ability to control energy usage.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1406ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 510 M - -
Net income 2021 5 542 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 84 712 M 84 712 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,68x
EV / Sales 2022 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 165
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 119,16 $
Average target price 149,92 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Iverson Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-7.91%84 712
KKR & CO. INC.-7.41%41 296
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC0.84%24 103
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-6.27%18 344
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.1.82%17 111
AMUNDI-0.34%16 541