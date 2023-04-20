Advanced search
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
92.55 USD   +1.15%
07:18aInterest Rates, Economic Growth Blunt Wall Street Pre-Bell, Asia Uneven, Europe Down
MT
07:12aBlackstone Inc. : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:07aBlackstone's first-quarter earnings plunge on real estate slowdown
RE
Blackstone's first-quarter earnings plunge on real estate slowdown

04/20/2023 | 07:07am EDT
Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc, the biggest manager of assets such as private equity and real estate, said on Thursday its first-quarter distributable earnings fell 36% year-on-year, as a weak property market stopped it from cashing out on some holdings.

Blackstone has been grappling with redemptions at its flagship real estate income trust (BREIT), prompting it to exercise its right to block investor withdrawals at 5% of the quarterly net asset value of the fund every month since November.

The slowdown in commercial real estate -- triggered by higher interest rates, fears about an economic slowdown and businesses consolidating office space in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic -- has also prevented Blackstone from selling assets for top dollar in many of its real estate funds.

Distributable earnings, which represent the cash used for shareholder dividends, fell to $1.25 billion in the first quarter from $1.94 billion a year earlier, Blackstone said. That translated to distributable earnings per share of 97 cents, slightly over the average analyst estimate of 96 cents, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

Blackstone's fee-related earnings fell 9% to $1.04 billion, as fewer asset sales led to lower performance fees.

Blackstone's opportunistic and core real estate funds depreciated by 0.4% and 1.6% over the first quarter, respectively. Corporate private equity and private credit funds gained 2.8% and 3.4%, respectively.

Blackstone ended the first quarter with $991.3 billion in total assets under management, up 8% year-over-year. It had set a target of reaching $1 trillion in assets by the end of 2022, an ambition it had brought forward from 2026.

Under generally accepted accounting principles, Blackstone reported net income of just $211 million, down from $2.5 billion in the prior year, owing to the drop in asset sales as well as a decline in the value of its assets.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 868 M - -
Net income 2023 6 255 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 65 375 M 65 375 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,22x
EV / Sales 2024 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 695
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 92,55 $
Average target price 98,59 $
Spread / Average Target 6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Senior Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.24.75%65 375
KKR & CO. INC.16.16%46 431
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC1.52%18 635
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION26.96%15 598
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.84%13 575
AMUNDI12.92%13 286
