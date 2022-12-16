Advanced search
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:05 2022-12-16 pm EST
74.18 USD   -4.17%
02:47pBlackstone's real estate fund for wealthy prompts SEC queries - Bloomberg News
RE
12:52pDeutsche Bank Adjusts Blackstone's Price Target to $112 From $128, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07:56aNorth American Morning Briefing: Investors Angst -2-
DJ
Blackstone's real estate fund for wealthy prompts SEC queries - Bloomberg News

12/16/2022 | 02:47pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reached out to Blackstone Inc following an increase in investors pulling money from its real estate fund, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, the asset manager limited withdrawals from the $68-billion Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust after receiving too many redemption requests.

The regulator is trying to understand the market impact and circumstances of the events, according to the report, which added that the inquiries aren't any indication that the firm is under investigation or committed any wrongdoing.

Blackstone and the SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 006 M - -
Net income 2022 6 664 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 54 318 M 54 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 77,40 $
Average target price 100,47 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
