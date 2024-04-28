April 28 (Reuters) - Private equity giant Blackstone is preparing to lodge an improved bid for Hipgnosis Songs Fund which owns the music rights of artists including Shakira and Blondie, Sky News reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Blackstone Inc.
Equities
BX
US09260D1072
Investment Management & Fund Operators
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|122.5 USD
|-0.03%
|+3.45%
|-6.44%
|04:06pm
