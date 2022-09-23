Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:13 2022-09-23 pm EDT
82.84 USD   -3.00%
02:32pByju's pays $234 million to Blackstone related to Aakash deal - source
RE
02:32pBlackstone Reportedly Plans to Sell $400 Million Stake in India's Embassy Office Parks REIT
MT
11:03aExclusive-Blackstone to sell $400 million stake in Indian REIT Embassy; ADIA eyes investment-sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Byju's pays $234 million to Blackstone related to Aakash deal - source

09/23/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - India's Byju's has paid 19 billion rupees ($234 million) to Blackstone Inc, settling its dues owed to the private-equity firm as part of a $950 million deal to buy Aakash Educational, a source directly involved with the deal said on Friday.

The payment made on Thursday was for a stake of about 38% owned by Blackstone in the learning center chain that Byju's acquired in April 2021.

While closing the deal, Byju's had paid all of Aakash's shareholders, except Blackstone as the PE firm had agreed on deferred payment, the source said.

Blackstone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The settlement of dues comes against the backdrop of surging losses at India's popular edu-tech startup, which was last valued at $22 billion.

Tiger Global-backed Byju's losses ballooned to 45.64 billion rupees ($574.06 million) for the fiscal year ended March 2021, while its revenue fell 3%.

The company was a big beneficiary of a spurt in demand for online learning during the pandemic and attracted investments from some of the biggest venture capital funds and financiers, including Sequoia Capital and Mark Zuckerberg's Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, to fund its breakneck pace of growth.

Byju's, which became one of the symbols of India's startup success, has spent a combined $2.5 billion in fiscal year ended March 2022 to acquire companies such as Aakash, U.S.-based Epic, kids' coding platform Tynker, professional education firm Great Learning and exam perpetration platform Toppr.

($1 = 81.1660 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Yuvraj Malik


© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKSTONE INC.
02:32pByju's pays $234 million to Blackstone related to Aakash deal - source
RE
02:32pBlackstone Reportedly Plans to Sell $400 Million Stake in India's Embassy Office Parks ..
MT
11:03aExclusive-Blackstone to sell $400 million stake in Indian REIT Embassy; ADIA eyes inves..
RE
09/22Bank of Italy Clears Way for Atlantia Buyout -- Update
DJ
09/22Bank of Italy Clears Way for Atlantia Buyout
DJ
09/21Bank of Italy clears Benetton-Blackstone's bid for Atlantia
RE
09/21Alternative asset specialist Beneficient to go public in $3.5 billion SPAC deal
RE
09/21Blackstone Minerals Confirms Nickel Sulfides at Canadian Projects
MT
09/20Blackstone Joins Major Global Companies in Committing to Hire Thousands of Refugees by ..
MT
09/20Blackstone Announces Commitment to 2,000 Refugee Hires Across Global Portfolio Companie..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 322 M - -
Net income 2022 6 750 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 5,19%
Capitalization 59 923 M 59 923 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 85,40 $
Average target price 122,14 $
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-34.00%59 923
KKR & CO. INC.-39.45%38 787
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.32%17 018
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-29.20%11 816
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-17.34%11 788
ESR GROUP LIMITED-22.01%11 705