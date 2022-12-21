Communications Services Up After Consumer Confidence Data -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose sharply after strong consumer confidence data.

Fears that a cash-strapped U.S. consumer would pull back on media spending were mitigated by the surprisingly strong reading.

Pop star Justin Bieber is close to a deal to sell his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital in a transaction valued at around $200 million.

Satellite concern Ligado Networks is attempting to raise capital to avert a near-term bankruptcy filing.

Twitter looks set to generate positive cash flow in 2023 as a result of cost-cutting efforts and the building of subscriber revenue, said Elon Musk, who is expected to step down as chief executive after Twitter users voted him out.

