    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
75.84 USD   +3.76%
05:04pCommunications Services Up After Consumer Confidence Data -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
01:56pJustin Bieber nears $200 mln deal to sell music rights - WSJ
RE
01:15pJustin Bieber Nears Roughly $200 Million Deal To Sell Music Rights- WSJ
RE
Communications Services Up After Consumer Confidence Data -- Communications Services Roundup

12/21/2022 | 05:04pm EST
Communications services companies rose sharply after strong consumer confidence data.

Fears that a cash-strapped U.S. consumer would pull back on media spending were mitigated by the surprisingly strong reading.

Pop star Justin Bieber is close to a deal to sell his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital in a transaction valued at around $200 million.

Satellite concern Ligado Networks is attempting to raise capital to avert a near-term bankruptcy filing.

Twitter looks set to generate positive cash flow in 2023 as a result of cost-cutting efforts and the building of subscriber revenue, said Elon Musk, who is expected to step down as chief executive after Twitter users voted him out.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1703ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 006 M - -
Net income 2022 6 637 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 5,96%
Capitalization 51 293 M 51 293 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-43.21%51 293
KKR & CO. INC.-37.95%39 809
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.43%35 882
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.24%17 709
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-22.34%12 994
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-17.04%11 927