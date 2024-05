May 09, 2024 at 02:18 am EDT

May 9 (Reuters) - Apollo-backed Concord on Thursday said it will not raise its $1.25 per share offer for Hipgnosis Songs Fund days after Blackstone outbid it for the owner of music rights of artists, including Shakira and Blondie.

Blackstone sweetened its offer to $1.30 apiece or about $1.57 billion in April, above Concord's bid and had won Hipgnosis's board backing for the deal.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)