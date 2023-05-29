Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Blackstone Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
85.70 USD   +2.60%
Crown Resorts and Australian regulator agree to $294 million penalty

05/29/2023 | 11:20pm EDT
The Crown Casino complex is pictured in Melbourne

(Reuters) - Crown Resorts has agreed to a A$450 million ($294 million) penalty after it failed to prevent money laundering and criminal activity at its casinos, Australia's financial crime regulator said on Tuesday.

In reaching the agreement, Crown has admitted that it operated in breach of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 (AML/CTF Act), AUSTRAC said.

Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth casinos failed to appropriately assess the money laundering and terrorism financing risks they faced, and to identify and respond to changes in risk over time, the regulator added.

"Crown's contraventions of the AML/CTF Act meant that a range of obviously high-risk practices, behaviours and customer relationships were allowed to continue unchecked for many years," said AUSTRAC boss Nicole Rose.

The deal reached is subject to approval from the Federal Court, and will be heard on July 10-11.

"The company that committed these unacceptable, historic breaches is far removed from the company that exists today," Crown said in a statement.

Australia's largest casino operator was bought out for $6.3 billion by private equity giant Blackstone last year.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 224 M - -
Net income 2023 5 715 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 760 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 4,34%
Capitalization 60 511 M 60 511 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,17x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 695
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 85,70 $
Average target price 101,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Senior Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.15.51%60 511
KKR & CO. INC.11.33%44 604
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.58%16 624
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION24.49%15 504
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-6.71%12 326
AMUNDI6.60%12 280
