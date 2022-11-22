Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:23 2022-11-22 pm EST
87.77 USD   -2.32%
12:57pExclusive-Stonepeak Partners eyes as much as $20 billion for North America infrastructure fund -sources
RE
10:09aInsider Buy: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
MT
10:06aInsider Buy: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Stonepeak Partners eyes as much as $20 billion for North America infrastructure fund -sources

11/22/2022 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Stonepeak Partners is aiming to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for its next flagship North American infrastructure fund to invest in assets such as utilities, data centers, ports and railways, according to people familiar with matter.

The fundraising plans underscore strong demand from investors for infrastructure assets, whose inflation-linked cash flows provide a shield from soaring prices. Stonepeak completed raising $14 billion for such a fund only nine months ago. Private equity funds of this size are typically spaced out by at least a couple of years to have enough time to deploy their capital.

Stonepeak has begun contacting investors to gauge their interest in the fund launch, which is expected next year, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A Stonepeak spokesperson declined to comment.

Infrastructure funds, including Stonepeak, raised more than $50 billion in the second quarter of this year alone, up 25% from the previous year, according to data provider Preqin, underscoring to strong demand from institutional investors.

The predecessor fund, Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund IV, returned 1.08 times its investors' money as of the end of June this year, according to the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund (PERS), which had made a $500 million commitment. Private equity funds typically take a couple of years to show returns while they invest the money they raised.

The prior $7.2 billion Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund III, which was raised in 2018, had returned 1.59 times its investors' money, PERS data showed.

Stonepeak has also began raising its first global "core" infrastructure fund, with an initial target of $5 billion, and the firm is aiming to reach its first fundraising close by the end of this year, the sources said.

Unlike Stonepeak's North America funds that have fixed durations - Fund IV has a 12-year maturity with the option to extend by three years - the core fund is open-ended, the sources said. The core fund aims to invest in infrastructure assets that provide inflation-linked profits stemming from long-term contracts. It will invest in assets in member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in such sectors as transportation, communications and utilities.

Some of Stonepeak's recent investments across its funds include a $2.4 billion deal to acquire Intrado's emergency call-routing services unit and buying a 36% stake in Denver, Colorado-based data center provider CoreSite for more than $3 billion. Stonepeak also made its first Australian investment on Sunday by agreeing to buy GeelongPort, alongside superannuation fund Spirit Super, in a deal valued at A$1.1 billion ($732 million), sources told Reuters.

Stonepeak was founded in 2011 by former Blackstone Inc executives Michael Dorrell and Trent Vichie. The New York-based firm has about $52 billion in assets under management spread across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Chibuike Oguh


© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKSTONE INC.
12:57pExclusive-Stonepeak Partners eyes as much as $20 billion for North America infrastructu..
RE
10:09aInsider Buy: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
MT
10:06aInsider Buy: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
MT
10:04aInsider Buy: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
MT
08:25aCredit Suisse Downgrades Blackstone to Underperform From Neutral, Notes Decelerating Re..
MT
11/18From Apollo to DZ Bank, funds snap up bargains in UK pension scramble
RE
11/18From Apollo to DZ Bank, funds snap up bargains in UK pension scramble
RE
11/17Blackstone Plans to List Retail REIT, Raise $500 Million
CI
11/17Blackstone's India malls REIT portfolio Nexus Malls files for IPO
RE
11/17Global markets live: Chevron, Meta, Blackstone, Tencent, Activision...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 073 M - -
Net income 2022 6 665 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 63 055 M 63 055 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 89,85 $
Average target price 105,28 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-30.56%63 055
KKR & CO. INC.-31.10%44 201
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.52%35 848
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-12.44%18 219
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-4.47%13 735
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-22.01%13 048