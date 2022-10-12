Financial Shares Fall Amid FOMC Minutes -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped.

Federal Reserve officials expressed concern at their meeting last month over the persistence of high inflation and expected that bringing prices and wages down would likely require the labor market to weaken. Many officials revised higher their expectations for anticipated rate rises, though some signaled greater caution about overdoing increases due to elevated risks of economic and financial volatility, according to minutes of the Sept. 20-21 gathering.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England said that its program of bond purchases to support pension funds and prevent a possible financial market crisis would end Friday as planned, causing a brief surge in bond yields and setting the stage for a tense few days on U.K. financial markets.

Blackstone is joining with Resolution Life in a move that is ultimately expected to give the investment firm more than $60 billion in new assets to manage, executives at both companies said. Blackstone will invest $500 million in privately held Resolution Life and help it raise roughly $2.5 billion more, giving the insurance company more firepower to acquire new blocks of policies in the reinsurance and life-and-annuities sectors.

Betterment, the largest independent online financial adviser, is launching four thematic crypto investing portfolios for its retail and adviser customers.

