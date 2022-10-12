Advanced search
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
2022-10-12
85.54 USD   +2.52%
09:11aBlackstone to Invest $500 Million in Resolution Life as Part of Asset Management Partnership
MT
08:57aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Blackstone's Price Target to $134 From $153, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08:14aResolution Life and Blackstone Announce Strategic Partnership to Grow Leading Global Life Insurance and Annuity Consolidation Business
BU
Financial Shares Fall Amid FOMC Minutes -- Financials Roundup

10/12/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped.

Federal Reserve officials expressed concern at their meeting last month over the persistence of high inflation and expected that bringing prices and wages down would likely require the labor market to weaken. Many officials revised higher their expectations for anticipated rate rises, though some signaled greater caution about overdoing increases due to elevated risks of economic and financial volatility, according to minutes of the Sept. 20-21 gathering.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England said that its program of bond purchases to support pension funds and prevent a possible financial market crisis would end Friday as planned, causing a brief surge in bond yields and setting the stage for a tense few days on U.K. financial markets.

Blackstone is joining with Resolution Life in a move that is ultimately expected to give the investment firm more than $60 billion in new assets to manage, executives at both companies said. Blackstone will invest $500 million in privately held Resolution Life and help it raise roughly $2.5 billion more, giving the insurance company more firepower to acquire new blocks of policies in the reinsurance and life-and-annuities sectors.

Betterment, the largest independent online financial adviser, is launching four thematic crypto investing portfolios for its retail and adviser customers. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1716ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 259 M - -
Net income 2022 6 720 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 58 548 M 58 548 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 83,44 $
Average target price 115,33 $
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-35.51%58 548
KKR & CO. INC.-40.75%37 953
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-28.64%13 984
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-24.38%10 784
ESR GROUP LIMITED-27.89%10 769
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-36.16%10 655