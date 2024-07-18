Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as traders recalibrated rate expectations.

Blackstone rose slightly ater the Wall Street alternative investment firm logged earnings ahead of analysts' expectatations.

Founder and Chief Executive Steve Schwarzman said Blackstone increased the tally of cash ivnested during the quarter, included a $7.5 billion debt financing Blackstone and other firms provided in May to CoreWeave, an AI-focused cloud services provider and data-center operator.

Blackstone accounted for $4.5 billion of the total, making it the firm's largest-ever debt-financing package, Schwarzman said.

07-18-24 1722ET