    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-19 pm EST
80.52 USD   -4.13%
Financials Down on Growth Outlook -- Financials Roundup
DJ
KKR blocks REIT withdrawals in latest redemption wave
RE
North American Morning Briefing: Mood to Remain Flat as Recession Fears Build
DJ
Financials Down on Growth Outlook -- Financials Roundup

01/19/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid concerns about the outlook for economic growth.

Crypto lender Genesis Global Trading is preparing to file for bankruptcy within days, which could provide another shock to the system after the failure of exchange FTX rattled confidence in the digital currency world, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Some cryptocurrencies gained in value after the trustee unwinding bankrupt exchange FTX said a reopening was possible.

Blackstone has raised $25 billion for two funds dedicated to buying secondhand stakes in private capital funds.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1700ET

Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 932 M - -
Net income 2022 6 606 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 5,14%
Capitalization 58 943 M 58 943 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,09x
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 83,99 $
Average target price 96,68 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.15.76%58 943