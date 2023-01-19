Financials Down on Growth Outlook -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid concerns about the outlook for economic growth.

Crypto lender Genesis Global Trading is preparing to file for bankruptcy within days, which could provide another shock to the system after the failure of exchange FTX rattled confidence in the digital currency world, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Some cryptocurrencies gained in value after the trustee unwinding bankrupt exchange FTX said a reopening was possible.

Blackstone has raised $25 billion for two funds dedicated to buying secondhand stakes in private capital funds.

