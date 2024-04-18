Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose slightly as a rebound for regional banks offset disappointing earnings from one alternative-investment giant.

Shares of Blackstone declined after the Wall Street firm said "realizations" fell sharply during the latest quarter from a year earlier, reflecting difficulties exiting large investments. Blackstone executives said the private-equity industry was emerging from a two-year hibernation.

