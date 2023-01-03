Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
76.13 USD   +2.61%
05:44pTarga Resources Prices Aggregate $1.75 Billion of 2033, 2053 Notes
MT
05:13pFinancials Up as Treasury Volatility Seen Subsiding -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:00pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Prices Decline
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financials Up as Treasury Volatility Seen Subsiding -- Financials Roundup

01/03/2023 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from subsiding rate volatility.

Treasury yields rose sharply for much of 2022 but gains have moderated recently.

Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to charges he looted billions of dollars in customer deposits to his bankrupt crypto currency exchange FTX.

Tensions between crypto magnates Cameron Winklevoss and Barry Silbert erupted into an open dispute on Twitter, with Mr. Winklevoss accusing Mr. Silbert of "bad faith stall tactics" in locking up customer assets as the fallout of the FTX failure continues to reverberate.

The University of California is putting $4 billion into a Blackstone real-estate vehicle aimed at individual investors, which had been rocked by a wave of redemptions.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1712ET

All news about BLACKSTONE INC.
05:44pTarga Resources Prices Aggregate $1.75 Billion of 2033, 2053 Notes
MT
05:13pFinancials Up as Treasury Volatility Seen Subsiding -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:00pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Prices Decline
MT
03:39pSector Update: Energy
MT
10:37aTarga Resources to Acquire Remaining Stake in Pipeline From Blackstone in $1.05 Billion..
MT
09:52aDeals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
RE
09:24aBlackstone's BREIT to Receive $4 Billion Investment From UC Investments
MT
09:14aUniversity of California to invest $4 billion in Blackstone's REIT
RE
09:08aTarga Resources to Acquire Remaining 25% Stake in Grand Prix NGL Pipeline From Blacksto..
MT
08:58aTarga Resources to Buy Blackstone's Stake in Pipeline
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 002 M - -
Net income 2022 6 637 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 5,86%
Capitalization 52 065 M 52 065 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
EV / Sales 2023 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 74,19 $
Average target price 97,41 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.0.00%52 065
KKR & CO. INC.0.00%39 973
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.00%36 506
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC0.00%17 824
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.0.00%13 197
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION0.00%12 108