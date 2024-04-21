Blackstone Inc. is an investment firm. The Company's asset management business includes investment vehicles, which is focused on real estate, private equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, credit, real assets, and secondary funds. The Company operates through four segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit & Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. Its Blackstone Real Estate Partners (BREP) business makes investments in logistics, office, rental housing, hospitality, and retail properties, as well as in a variety of real estate operating companies. The Private Equity segment includes Blackstone Capital Partners, Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, Blackstone Capital Partners Asia, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Credit & Insurance segment includes Blackstone Credit and Blackstone Insurance Solutions (BIS). The Hedge Fund Solutions segment includes Blackstone Alternative Asset Management and GP Stakes businesses.

Related indices S&P 500