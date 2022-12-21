Advanced search
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
02:19 2022-12-21 pm EST
75.53 USD   +3.34%
01:56pJustin Bieber nears $200 mln deal to sell music rights - WSJ
RE
01:15pJustin Bieber Nears Roughly $200 Million Deal To Sell Music Rights- WSJ
RE
01:15pJustin bieber is close to a deal to sell his music rights to bla…
RE
Justin Bieber nears $200 mln deal to sell music rights - WSJ

12/21/2022 | 01:56pm EST
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Pop star Justin Bieber is nearing a deal worth about $200 million to sell his music rights to Blackstone Inc-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal includes the Canadian artist's interest in both his publishing and recorded music catalog, according to the report.

Hipgnosis buys song catalogs from artists and earns revenue when their music is streamed online or used in movies or advertising.

Bieber rose to fame when he was 13 years old following the success of his song "Baby". The pop star disclosed in June that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed, forcing him to cancel his performances.

Fellow pop artist Justin Timberlake sold the rights to his songs, including hits such as "Cry Me A River" and "Rock Your Body", to Hipgnosis Song Management in May.

Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd announced a partnership in October to invest about $1 billion to acquire music rights and manage catalogs.

Hipgnosis and Bieber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 006 M - -
Net income 2022 6 637 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 5,96%
Capitalization 51 293 M 51 293 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 73,09 $
Average target price 98,84 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-43.21%51 293
KKR & CO. INC.-37.95%39 809
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.43%35 882
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.24%17 709
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-22.34%12 994
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-17.04%11 927