Blackstone, Canada Pension Plan in $1.2 Billion Joint Venture With FDIC

Two units of Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and funds affiliated with Rialto Capital entered a newly formed joint venture with the FDIC.

China's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Unchanged

The People's Bank of China kept its key policy rates unchanged while injecting a record amount of liquidity into the market via one-year policy loans.

Beware the Most Crowded Trade on Wall Street: Next Year's Soft Landing

Each of the past three years had a similarly strong consensus that proved entirely wrong.

Private Debt Offers Opportunities Despite Possible Rate Cuts

Queensland Investment Corp. plans to bet more on private debt markets in 2024, as companies look to restructure loans agreed to when global interest rates began to climb at a rapid clip around two years ago.

World Central Banks Signal Victory Over Inflation Is in Sight

The ECB and the Bank of England held interest rates steady as central banks around the world move from monetary tightening to talk of rate cuts.

Oklahoma Finds It Hard to Break Up With JPMorgan and BlackRock

State officials and pension employees are seeking exemptions to an anti-ESG law.

Credit Agricole to Stop Financing Fossil Fuel Projects

Credit Agricole said it expects to increase 80% of its exposure to low carbon energies through 2025 totalling EUR13.3 billion as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Insurance Doesn't Cover Damage to University From WWII Bomb, U.K. Court Rules

Despite the passage of decades since the war, insurance provider Allianz doesn't have to pay because of a war exclusion.

Norway Hikes Rate Once More

Norway's central bank surprised markets by raising its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, saying that a final hike in the current cycle was needed to ensure that inflation didn't remain too high for an extended period.

The Fed Underwrites the Recovery

The central bank's focus is now on preventing a recession, not just beating inflation. The market's rally will help.

