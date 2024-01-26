For Blackstone's Property Fund, Resilient Valuations Might Have a Downside

Blackstone's flagship property fund spent 2023 trying to staunch the flow of shareholder cash out the door. A quiet spell for fundraising is its next challenge.

Unusual IPO Slump Makes a Rebound Harder to Predict

The lengthy slump in U.S. initial public offerings is at odds with their historical patterns of activity, indicating the IPO market might be suffering from an extended hangover after a boom three years ago, according to a recent study.

New Year Brings New Voters to Fed's Rate-Setting Committee

The presidents of the Atlanta, Cleveland, Richmond and San Francisco Fed banks are rotating into voting positions at the FOMC.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

St. James's Place, Admiral Group and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Warburg Pincus and TA Associates to Sell Procare Solutions in $1.86 Billion Deal

Buyout shop Warburg Pincus has backed Procare since 2018, while peer TA has been an investor since 2015.

Jamie Dimon Shakes Up JPMorgan Leadership Again

Jennifer Piepszak, a CEO contender, moves to leading the corporate and investment bank.

Visa Profit Climbs Amid Higher Payments Volume

The digital payments company posted a net profit of $4.89 billion, citing resilient consumer spending.

SEC Fines Aon Over Faulty Pension Return Calculation

The consulting firm's mistake created turmoil at Pennsylvania's retirement system for schoolteachers.

Will the IPO Market Spring Back in 2024? The First Big Debut Offers Clues

Healthcare-services company BrightSpring is on track to price its IPO below expectations after investors balked at the original price range.

Insurers Rake In Profits as Customers Pay Soaring Premiums

The shares of Travelers and Allstate have climbed to records after big rate increases.

