Dollar May Stay Stronger for Longer

The dollar had been widely expected to weaken this year as the Federal Reserve starts to cut interest rates, but rate-cut expectations have been trimmed back sharply while U.S. elections and geopolitical uncertainty could also lift the currency.

Blackstone Is Back on the Real Estate Offensive With $10 Billion Deal

The acquisition of AIR Communities is Blackstone's largest transaction in the multifamily market.

Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Might Face Interest-Rate Spike

The head of JPMorgan Chase questioned the "soft landing" talk but said his bank is ready no matter what.

U.S. Private Equity Sees Hope for Exits

Sales or stock offerings of portfolio companies remain muted, but the first quarter has brought some hints of improvement.

Wildfires Make Utilities a Tricky Investment. Ask Warren Buffett.

More utilities across the West are facing the prospect of significant liability costs as climate change and drought increase risks.

Exits Are Few These Days. So One Fledgling VC Firm Created Its Own

Instead of waiting for IPOs to revive or acquisitions to pick up, Santa Barbara Venture Partners has been selling shares of its portfolio companies. The sales might also help the young firm draw investors to its second fund.

Insurers Are Spying on Your Home From the Sky

Companies are using drones to check out roofs or to spot yard debris and undeclared trampolines.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Read about Grant Thornton, Canadian equities, Altamont Capital Partners and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Fed's Logan says 'much too soon to think about cutting rates'

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan on Friday said she's uncertain about the general view that U.S. inflation will keep trending down this year and allow the central bank to start to lower interest rates.

A Smart Twist on One of the Stock Market's Dumbest Ideas

Chipotle's 50-for-1 stock split is a clever step that will help turn more of its employees into shareholders.

