(MT Newswires) -- Steve Schwarzman of Blackstone (BX) says his company has seen a wealth of buying opportunities in European real estate, including data centers, warehouses and student housing. Schwarzman also discusses current political and economic challenges, but remains optimistic about the UK's long-term potential. He also mentions the fundraising for a new European real estate fund, Blackstone's recent acquisitions in the UK and the performance of the BREIT real estate fund.
Steve Schwarzman, Blackstone: What opportunities in European real estate?
November 27, 2023 at 09:25 am EST
