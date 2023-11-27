(MT Newswires) -- Steve Schwarzman of Blackstone (BX) says his company has seen a wealth of buying opportunities in European real estate, including data centers, warehouses and student housing. Schwarzman also discusses current political and economic challenges, but remains optimistic about the UK's long-term potential. He also mentions the fundraising for a new European real estate fund, Blackstone's recent acquisitions in the UK and the performance of the BREIT real estate fund.

