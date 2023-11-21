13:40 ET -- Blackstone is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Blackstone is in advanced talks to buy U.K.-based software developer Civica in a deal valued at close to $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Civica would give Blackstone a global operation with recurring revenue from the sale of payroll, medical records and property management software. Also, an investor group including Blackstone and Permira, a rival buyout firm, launched a tender offer for Adevinta, an Oslo-listed online-classifieds business backed by eBay. The bid values Adevinta at about 141 billion Norwegian kroner ($13.2 billion). Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

