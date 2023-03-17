Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Blackstone Loan Financing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGLF   JE00BNCB5T53

BLACKSTONE LOAN FINANCING LIMITED

(BGLF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:22:50 2023-03-17 am EDT
0.7415 EUR   -1.79%
10:32aBlackstone Loan Financing opts against exit opportunity
AN
01/27TRADING UPDATES: Literacy assets rise; Dotdigital revenue improves
AN
01/23Blackstone declares final 2022 dividend of EUR0.03 per share
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackstone Loan Financing opts against exit opportunity

03/17/2023 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackstone Loan Financing Ltd - invests in floating-rate senior secured loans and bonds and in collateralized loan obligations - Board doesn't think offering an immediate exit opportunity to shareholders is in the best interest of the company or the shareholders. Says board and its advisers formed this view following consultations with shareholders. "There was no consensus for the creation of a run-off share class to sit alongside a continuing share class given the potential reduced liquidity of both such share classes," Blackstone Loan Financing says. "There was some appetite, but not consensus, for the entire fund being placed into run off." Says will use share buybacks to try to reduce the discount of the share price to net asset value, but may put forward a continuation vote to the 2024 annual general meeting if there is no significant improvement to the discount before then. The company holds its AGMs in July.

Current stock price: 64.10 pence, down 3.6% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 0.6%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -2.44% 85 Delayed Quote.17.62%
BLACKSTONE LOAN FINANCING LIMITED -1.79% 0.7415 Delayed Quote.13.53%
All news about BLACKSTONE LOAN FINANCING LIMITED
10:32aBlackstone Loan Financing opts against exit opportunity
AN
01/27TRADING UPDATES: Literacy assets rise; Dotdigital revenue improves
AN
01/23Blackstone declares final 2022 dividend of EUR0.03 per share
AN
01/23Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Declares Dividend for the Period from 1 October 2022 ..
CI
2022Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Declares Dividend in Respect of the Period from 1 Jul..
CI
2022Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June..
CI
2022Blackstone Loan Financing Limited initiates a Market Repurchase.
CI
2022Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Declares Dividend in Respect of the Period from 1 Apr..
CI
2022Blackstone Loan Financing Limited initiates a Market Repurchase.
CI
2022Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd commences an Equity Buyback Plan for up to 14.99% of ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64,2 M 68,2 M 68,2 M
Net income 2021 62,8 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
Net cash 2021 422 M 448 M 448 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,94x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 334 M 355 M 355 M
EV / Sales 2020 -2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart BLACKSTONE LOAN FINANCING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,76
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kirsten Charlotte Valeur-Adu Chairman
Gary Clark Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Peter Wilderspin Independent Non-Executive Director
Heather MacCallum Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Moffat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE LOAN FINANCING LIMITED13.53%355
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.68%9 453
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.1.14%4 977
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.48%3 892
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.11%3 839
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.15%3 748