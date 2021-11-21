Blackstone Minerals : Gains Exposure to Minago Nickel Sulfide Project

22 November 2021

Minago Mineral Resource Cut-off (Ni%) Mt % Ni Ni (Mlbs) Open Pit - Measured & Indicated 23.94 0.71% 374.3 Open Pit - Inferred 0.25% 2.07 0.57% 26.0 Underground - Measured & Indicated 0.50% 20.29 0.77% 345.0 Underground - Inferred 17.48 0.76% 292.9 Combined - Measured & Indicated 0.25%/0.50% 44.23 0.74% 721.6 Combined - Inferred 19.55 0.74% 318.9

Table 1 - Minago Project Mineral Resource Estimate (refer Cautionary Note on Foreign Resource Estimate)

Scott Williamson, Blackstone's Managing Director, said:

"The known mineral endowment of the Minago asset in combination with the potential of the Ta Khoa district represents enviable scale, being highly sought after by OEMs, battery and cathode manufacturers. Large, disseminated nickel sulfide deposits of the size and grade of the Minago asset are difficult to find. The ongoing structural evolution of nickel supply chains and increasing demand for downstream nickel chemical products for the lithium-ion battery industry, is driving a unanimous view by analysts and the broader investment community that higher nickel prices are here to stay for longer. This means that large undeveloped opportunities such as Minago are primed to overcome previous barriers, including access to capital"

"The Flying Nickel Transaction provides Blackstone with opportunity to collaborate on the development of Minago, and confidence to inject future equity into the asset as it is progressively de-risked. The Ta Khoa Refinery in Vietnam is a logical home for Minago concentrate. Manitoba, like Northern Vietnam is blessed with access to renewable hydro power. Shipping a high-grade concentrate minimises carbon footprint and is aligned with Blackstone's commitment to best ESG practices and ambition to become a supplier of choice to the electric vehicle battery industry."

Further details on the Flying Nickel Transaction

Silver Elephant Mining Corp (Silver Elephant) wholly owned subsidiary Flying Nickel holds 100% of the Minago asset. Blackstone is participating a private placement which will lead to the Minago asset held by Flying Nickel being spun out of Silver Elephant, with Flying nickel separately listed on the TSX-V. The Flying Nickel Transaction is subject to Silver Elephant Shareholder approval due late December 2021.

The Equity Investment represents an initial investment of C$2.98m and will result in Blackstone holding 6.85% of Flying Nickel common equity. In addition, Blackstone will be issued 2.12 million warrants converting into common equity in Flying Nickel at a price of C$1.00/warrant (1 warrant converts to 1 share). Assuming Blackstone decides to convert warrants into shares of Flying Nickel, and further investment of ~C$2.12m would result in Blackstone holding ~9.50% of Flying Nickel on a fully diluted basis.

Blackstone's Equity Investment (C$2.98m) will be held in escrow for up to 120 days. In the event that Flying Nickel shares do not successfully list on the TSX-V within the 120-day period, funds held in escrow will be returned to Blackstone.

