Blackstone Minerals - Inaugural Sustainability Report

As we embark on our sustainability journey at Blackstone Minerals, I am proud to present our inaugural Sustainability Report.
Development Goals. As we develop our project into the operations phase, we will align to other industry sustainability reporting frameworks and
opportunity to create a cleaner environment for future generations and truly believe our green nickel™ products for Electric Vehicles (EV's) and
Introduction
Journey
Our
and
Our inaugural Sustainability Report demonstrates our commitment to create a baseline for future reporting and transparency. Blackstone is in the early stages of development, and our inaugural Sustainability Report sets the benchmark for which we aim to work to the highest levels of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance and practice across our operations. Our values underpin our approach to sustainability and can be seen in this report: Agility, Unity, Transparency and Integrity.
Our flagship project the Ta Khoa Nickel- Copper-PGE Project in Vietnam presents a compelling opportunity: a nickel product mined and refined using hydro-electric power, with strong support from the local community; in Vietnam one of the fastest growing EV and Lithium-ion battery hubs in Australasia. We are leading the industry towards green-focussed commodities that are responsibly sourced, and are committed to challenging and disproving the negative ESG perception that a mining and refining businesse like ours can often be misunderstood to have.
To counter this, we commenced a Materiality Assessment process in 2021 with a range of external partners, including our communities, employees, investors, Government representatives and Non-Government Organisations to understand their ESG concerns related to our business. This process has provided us with key priority areas to focus our attention on and consider as we make decisions early in our business. We have recently established an ESG and Risk Committee with a clear intent to elevate our ESG focus at Blackstone and recognise its inextricable links to responsible business and risk management.
We are now in the development phase of our formal ESG strategy, which builds upon a legacy of environmental and community engagement and ensures that the unique needs of areas we work in, as well as international expectations, are met. We have sought guidance on our strategy through a benchmarking process of the Taskforce on Climate Related Disclosures (TCFD), as well as joining the United Nations Global Compact to build an authentic approach to the alignment of the UN's Sustainable
assurance guidelines.
At Blackstone we have an opportunity to engrain best practices into our development strategy, to start from zero with respect to our emission targets and to align ourselves with industry leaders. We want to lead the way through electrification of our mining fleet, investigation of green hydrogen technology, utilising renewable hydropower and most importantly our relationships with local people in the communities in which we operate. The positive social and environmental impact that our projects will bring will be profound on a global scale. At Blackstone we are driven by the
Lithium-ion batteries can change the world.
We look forward to your ongoing engagement on ESG and our business, and I encourage you to reach out with questions, concerns, or recommendations for future reports
and activities.
Scott Williamson
Managing Director
Strategy
Sustainability
Wellbeing and
Safety Health,
Governance Good and
Business Responsible
Change Climate
and Environment
Our
2020 Sustainability Report
We are committed to
challenging and disproving the negative ESG perception associated with mining and refining companies.
Scott Williamson
People
Communities Our
4
99%
of Ban Phuc
site-based roles
were filled by Vietnamese nationals
Female employees occupied 60% of leadership roles in the Hanoi Office
72%
72% of site employees were from
recognised ethnic minorities
LOCAL
SPEND
$607, 666
spent with local businesses
in Son La Province
Introduction
Strategy and Journey
Sustainability Our
Wellbeing and
Safety Health,
Governance Good and
Business Responsible
Climate
2020 Highlights
For our first report and during a period of exploration, we have identified key achievements for our business in 2020.
7,300kg
of food waste
diverted from
Continued our strong partnership with
landfill and donated
local health authorities to support
to Bac Yen Village
Covid-19 public health response.
and Environment Change
People Our
Communities Our
6
About this Report
About Blackstone
Introduction
This report introduces Blackstone's past approaches and forward-looking intentions around key material ESG issues identified by the Company. The report covers the Calendar Year 2020, and builds upon past community initiatives that have built strong foundations for our ESG approach to the community. Additional activities have occurred in Calendar Year 2021 which has further refined Blackstone's ESG strategy, including our acceptance as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and more recent studies into initiatives will assist us in 'starting from zero'.
It is our intention to align future reports to international reporting standards to ensure comparability to our peers and demonstrate the value of transparency which is central to Blackstone's sustainability approach.
All references to the 'year' mean Calendar Year 2020, unless otherwise specified. Key data around Health and Safety, employee hours and carbon
emissions has been captured across all of the Company's operations (Vietnam, Australia, Canada), however, the scope of this report largely covers the 2020 activity of our Ta-Khoa project in Vietnam. This decision has been made based on limited exploration activity in Canada and Australia in 2020, and given that Blackstone has recently completed the divestment of its Australian assets through a spin-out into Codrus Minerals Limited.
Blackstone is firm in its commitment to developing and executing its business model to the highest standards of ESG, which at its heart will include transparent communication to all
of its stakeholders. We welcome any feedback on our report, and recommendations about our ESG approach more broadly. Please forward any comments or ideas to admin@blackstoneminerals.com.au
Brief History and Overview of Blackstone
Blackstone (ASX: BSX / OTCQX: BLSTF / FRA: B9S) was incorporated in August 2016 and obtained official admission onto the ASX in January 2017 to explore and develop gold and nickel sulphide deposits primarily focussed on Western Australia.
As Blackstone's strategy evolved and recognition of the looming EV revolution became more apparent, the Company added to its mineral portfolio by acquiring assets in Canada (primarily for Cobalt) and then later in Northern Vietnam, being the flagship Nickel- Copper-PGE project.
Blackstone is focused on building an integrated upstream and downstream processing business in Vietnam that produces Nickel: Cobalt:
Manganese (NCM) Precursor products for Asia's growing Lithium-ion battery industry (Ta Khoa Project). Upstream activities involve mining nickel sulfide deposits, then processing mined
ore to produce a concentrate that can be sold to a chemical refinery. Downstream activities, involve upgrading nickel concentrates into Class I nickel products suitable for use in Lithium-ion Battery Industry (i.e., NCM811 Precursor).
The Ta Khoa Refinery is being designed to accept nickel concentrates from Blackstone owned nickel sulfide deposits as well as third-party feed sources, to produce NCM811 Precursor. Most recently, a Pre-Feasibility Study was completed on the proposed Ta Khoa Refinery. Blackstone continues to build on this strategy and is advancing separate studies
in parallel for its Upstream and Downstream Business Units respectively.
Following a review of its non-core assets, and upon further defining our commitment to producing NCM Precursor to supply the burgeoning EV sector, Blackstone divested its Australian assets via a spin-out into Codrus Minerals Limited (ASX: CDR).
Strategy and Journey
Sustainability Our
Wellbeing and
Safety Health,
Governance Good and
Business Responsible
Change Climate
and Environment
People Our
Communities Our
8
