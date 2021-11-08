Blackstone Minerals - Inaugural Sustainability Report

For personal use

Our inaugural Sustainability Report demonstrates our commitment to create a baseline for future reporting and transparency. Blackstone is in the early stages of development, and our inaugural Sustainability Report sets the benchmark for which we aim to work to the highest levels of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance and practice across our operations. Our values underpin our approach to sustainability and can be seen in this report: Agility, Unity, Transparency and Integrity. Our flagship project the Ta Khoa Nickel- Copper-PGE Project in Vietnam presents a compelling opportunity: a nickel product mined and refined using hydro-electric power, with strong support from the local community; in Vietnam one of the fastest growing EV and Lithium-ion battery hubs in Australasia. We are leading the industry towards green-focussed commodities that are responsibly sourced, and are committed to challenging and disproving the negative ESG perception that a mining and refining businesse like ours can often be misunderstood to have.

To counter this, we commenced a Materiality Assessment process in 2021 with a range of external partners, including our communities, employees, investors, Government representatives and Non-Government Organisations to understand their ESG concerns related to our business. This process has provided us with key priority areas to focus our attention on and consider as we make decisions early in our business. We have recently established an ESG and Risk Committee with a clear intent to elevate our ESG focus at Blackstone and recognise its inextricable links to responsible business and risk management. We are now in the development phase of our formal ESG strategy, which builds upon a legacy of environmental and community engagement and ensures that the unique needs of areas we work in, as well as international expectations, are met. We have sought guidance on our strategy through a benchmarking process of the Taskforce on Climate Related Disclosures (TCFD), as well as joining the United Nations Global Compact to build an authentic approach to the alignment of the UN's Sustainable

assurance guidelines. At Blackstone we have an opportunity to engrain best practices into our development strategy, to start from zero with respect to our emission targets and to align ourselves with industry leaders. We want to lead the way through electrification of our mining fleet, investigation of green hydrogen technology, utilising renewable hydropower and most importantly our relationships with local people in the communities in which we operate. The positive social and environmental impact that our projects will bring will be profound on a global scale. At Blackstone we are driven by the

Lithium-ion batteries can change the world. We look forward to your ongoing engagement on ESG and our business, and I encourage you to reach out with questions, concerns, or recommendations for future reports and activities. Scott Williamson Managing Director