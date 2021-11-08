Log in
Blackstone Minerals - Inaugural Sustainability Report

11/08/2021 | 05:53pm EST
SUSTAINABILITY

REPORT

Contents

Introduction

Looking Forward.

Mining Green

Introduction

Managing Director's Report

4

2020 Highlights

6

About this Report

8

About Blackstone

History of Ta Khoa

1

Who We Are

12

Our Sustainability

Strategy and Journey

14

Sharing Blackstone's vision on

responsible and sustainable mining.

14

Understanding what Sustainability

means to Blackstone

16

Our Stakeholders and Shared Value

17

Our Most Material Issues

20

Responsibility for Sustainability

at Blackstone

24

UN Sustainable Development Goals

26

Future actions and activities

Blackstone

27

Health, Safety and Wellbeing

28

in Review 30

Developing safety understanding

skills

31

ovid-19 Pandemic Response

32

dapting technology to reduce

frontline risks during the pandemic

34

uture actions and activities

Blackstone

35

esponsible Business and

Governance

36

troduction to the Board

38

Corporate Governance

Practice

42

Ethical Business

46

vernment Engagement and Permitting

47

Mining in Vietnam

48

uture actions and activities

Blackstone

50

Our Environment and Climate Change

52

Creating a positive legacy in our

community and environment

54

Climate Change

58

Green Nickel™

59

Sulfide Nickel

60

Vertically Integrated Value Chain

61

Renewable Power

62

Pressure Oxidation (POX)

Leach Flowsheet

63

Fossil Fuel Replacement

64

Electric Mine Consortium

64

2020 Calendar Year

Emissions Assessment

65

Corporate Commitment to ESG

66

Contributions to a Circular Economy

66

Future actions and activities

for Blackstone

67

Our People

68

Our team

70

Diversity and Inclusion at Blackstone

74

Working in Vietnam

75

Training and Development

77

Future actions and activities

for Blackstone

79

Our Communities

80

Our Investments in Community Capacity

82

Community Investment through Projects

83

Community Investment through

Local Procurement

85

How do we keep our on-site

workforce well fed?

86

Future actions and activities

for Blackstone

87

Strategy and Journey

Sustainability Our

Wellbeing and

Safety Health,

Governance Good and

Business Responsible

Change Climate

and Environment

People Our

Communities Our

Managing Director's Report

As we embark on our sustainability journey at Blackstone Minerals, I am proud to present our inaugural Sustainability Report.

Development Goals. As we develop our project into the operations phase, we will align to other industry sustainability reporting frameworks and

opportunity to create a cleaner environment for future generations and truly believe our green nickel™ products for Electric Vehicles (EV's) and

Introduction

Journey

Our

and

Our inaugural Sustainability Report demonstrates our commitment to create a baseline for future reporting and transparency. Blackstone is in the early stages of development, and our inaugural Sustainability Report sets the benchmark for which we aim to work to the highest levels of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance and practice across our operations. Our values underpin our approach to sustainability and can be seen in this report: Agility, Unity, Transparency and Integrity.

Our flagship project the Ta Khoa Nickel- Copper-PGE Project in Vietnam presents a compelling opportunity: a nickel product mined and refined using hydro-electric power, with strong support from the local community; in Vietnam one of the fastest growing EV and Lithium-ion battery hubs in Australasia. We are leading the industry towards green-focussed commodities that are responsibly sourced, and are committed to challenging and disproving the negative ESG perception that a mining and refining businesse like ours can often be misunderstood to have.

To counter this, we commenced a Materiality Assessment process in 2021 with a range of external partners, including our communities, employees, investors, Government representatives and Non-Government Organisations to understand their ESG concerns related to our business. This process has provided us with key priority areas to focus our attention on and consider as we make decisions early in our business. We have recently established an ESG and Risk Committee with a clear intent to elevate our ESG focus at Blackstone and recognise its inextricable links to responsible business and risk management.

We are now in the development phase of our formal ESG strategy, which builds upon a legacy of environmental and community engagement and ensures that the unique needs of areas we work in, as well as international expectations, are met. We have sought guidance on our strategy through a benchmarking process of the Taskforce on Climate Related Disclosures (TCFD), as well as joining the United Nations Global Compact to build an authentic approach to the alignment of the UN's Sustainable

assurance guidelines.

At Blackstone we have an opportunity to engrain best practices into our development strategy, to start from zero with respect to our emission targets and to align ourselves with industry leaders. We want to lead the way through electrification of our mining fleet, investigation of green hydrogen technology, utilising renewable hydropower and most importantly our relationships with local people in the communities in which we operate. The positive social and environmental impact that our projects will bring will be profound on a global scale. At Blackstone we are driven by the

Lithium-ion batteries can change the world.

We look forward to your ongoing engagement on ESG and our business, and I encourage you to reach out with questions, concerns, or recommendations for future reports

and activities.

Scott Williamson

Managing Director

Strategy

Sustainability

Wellbeing and

Safety Health,

Governance Good and

Business Responsible

Change Climate

and Environment

Our

2020 Sustainability Report

We are committed to

challenging and disproving the negative ESG perception associated with mining and refining companies.

Scott Williamson

People

Communities Our

4

99%

of Ban Phuc

site-based roles

were filled by Vietnamese nationals

Female employees occupied 60% of leadership roles in the Hanoi Office

72%

72% of site employees were from

recognised ethnic minorities

LOCAL

SPEND

$607, 666

spent with local businesses

in Son La Province

Introduction

Strategy and Journey

Sustainability Our

Wellbeing and

Safety Health,

Governance Good and

Business Responsible

Climate

For 2020 Sustainability Report

2020 Highlights

For our first report and during a period of exploration, we have identified key achievements for our business in 2020.

7,300kg

of food waste

diverted from

Continued our strong partnership with

landfill and donated

local health authorities to support

to Bac Yen Village

Covid-19 public health response.

and Environment Change

People Our

Communities Our

6

About this Report

About Blackstone

Introduction

This report introduces Blackstone's past approaches and forward-looking intentions around key material ESG issues identified by the Company. The report covers the Calendar Year 2020, and builds upon past community initiatives that have built strong foundations for our ESG approach to the community. Additional activities have occurred in Calendar Year 2021 which has further refined Blackstone's ESG strategy, including our acceptance as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and more recent studies into initiatives will assist us in 'starting from zero'.

It is our intention to align future reports to international reporting standards to ensure comparability to our peers and demonstrate the value of transparency which is central to Blackstone's sustainability approach.

All references to the 'year' mean Calendar Year 2020, unless otherwise specified. Key data around Health and Safety, employee hours and carbon

emissions has been captured across all of the Company's operations (Vietnam, Australia, Canada), however, the scope of this report largely covers the 2020 activity of our Ta-Khoa project in Vietnam. This decision has been made based on limited exploration activity in Canada and Australia in 2020, and given that Blackstone has recently completed the divestment of its Australian assets through a spin-out into Codrus Minerals Limited.

Blackstone is firm in its commitment to developing and executing its business model to the highest standards of ESG, which at its heart will include transparent communication to all

of its stakeholders. We welcome any feedback on our report, and recommendations about our ESG approach more broadly. Please forward any comments or ideas to admin@blackstoneminerals.com.au

Brief History and Overview of Blackstone

Blackstone (ASX: BSX / OTCQX: BLSTF / FRA: B9S) was incorporated in August 2016 and obtained official admission onto the ASX in January 2017 to explore and develop gold and nickel sulphide deposits primarily focussed on Western Australia.

As Blackstone's strategy evolved and recognition of the looming EV revolution became more apparent, the Company added to its mineral portfolio by acquiring assets in Canada (primarily for Cobalt) and then later in Northern Vietnam, being the flagship Nickel- Copper-PGE project.

Blackstone is focused on building an integrated upstream and downstream processing business in Vietnam that produces Nickel: Cobalt:

Manganese (NCM) Precursor products for Asia's growing Lithium-ion battery industry (Ta Khoa Project). Upstream activities involve mining nickel sulfide deposits, then processing mined

ore to produce a concentrate that can be sold to a chemical refinery. Downstream activities, involve upgrading nickel concentrates into Class I nickel products suitable for use in Lithium-ion Battery Industry (i.e., NCM811 Precursor).

The Ta Khoa Refinery is being designed to accept nickel concentrates from Blackstone owned nickel sulfide deposits as well as third-party feed sources, to produce NCM811 Precursor. Most recently, a Pre-Feasibility Study was completed on the proposed Ta Khoa Refinery. Blackstone continues to build on this strategy and is advancing separate studies

in parallel for its Upstream and Downstream Business Units respectively.

Following a review of its non-core assets, and upon further defining our commitment to producing NCM Precursor to supply the burgeoning EV sector, Blackstone divested its Australian assets via a spin-out into Codrus Minerals Limited (ASX: CDR).

Strategy and Journey

Sustainability Our

Wellbeing and

Safety Health,

Governance Good and

Business Responsible

Change Climate

and Environment

People Our

Communities Our

8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
