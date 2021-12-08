Blackstone Minerals : Restarts Mining at Ta Khoa Nickel Sulfide Project

9 December 2021

Scott Williamson, Blackstone's Managing Director, said:

"The recommencement of mining activity is an important milestone for the Company, and the speed at which approvals were secured is a testament to the expertise and relationships our team has on the ground in Vietnam. The mining program will provide significant quantities of disseminated ore which will be processed at the existing Ban Phuc Nickel Concentrator and subsequent pilot plants. The opportunity to treat this quantity of ore de- risks both the upstream and downstream business unit development strategies."

"Blackstone is committed to sustainable mining and looks forward to producing meaningful quantities of NCM Precursor from piloting in Vietnam, in parallel with our engagement and collaboration with potential partners and customers for our vertically integrated development strategy."

Mining Program

In December 2021, Blackstone was granted approval to recommence mining activities as part of our ongoing development of the Ta Khao Project. Approval was received to perform mining works that will involve completion of ~1,000m of lateral development.

Figure 2 - Planned Development Design

The development drive starts from the 1,270mRL level of existing Ban Phuc underground workings (approximately 130m below natural ground level, see Figure 2) and extends completely through the middle of the Ban Phuc disseminated sulfide resource. Multiple cross cuts extend from the main development drive to provide access to a wide distribution of ore zones.

2