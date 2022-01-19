Log in
    BXMT   US09257W1009

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(BXMT)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/19/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings presentation on its website at www.bxmt.com and file its Form 10-K pre-market on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to review results.

To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1520363&tp_key=6a47a1fba2.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Company’s website at www.bxmt.com approximately two hours after the event.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative investment firm. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $731 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Matters

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “objective,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2022
