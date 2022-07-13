Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BXMT   US09257W1009

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(BXMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
28.16 USD   +0.43%
08:06aBlackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07/01BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/01Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Management Changes, Effective July 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/13/2022 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will publish its second quarter 2022 earnings presentation on its website at www.bxmt.com and file its Form 10-Q pre-market on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to review results.

To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1557696&tp_key=6af199ed27

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Company's website at www.bxmt.com approximately two hours after the event.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $915 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Matters

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “objective,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
08:06aBlackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference..
BU
07/01BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/01Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Management Changes, Effective July 31, 2022
CI
06/29BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/22INSIDER BUY : Blackstone Mortgage Trust
MT
06/17BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of..
AQ
06/15Blackstone Mortgage Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.62 a Share, Payable July 15 to..
MT
06/15Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend
BU
06/15Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares Dividend with Respect to the Second Quarter of 2022,..
CI
06/13Blackstone Mortgage Trust Awarded NAREIT Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 566 M - -
Net income 2022 409 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 8,81%
Capitalization 4 747 M 4 747 M -
EV / Sales 2022 42,7x
EV / Sales 2023 38,3x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 28,16 $
Average target price 34,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katharine A. Keenan President, CEO, Director & Senior MD
Anthony F. Marone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Bruce Nash Executive Chairman
Martin Lee Edelman Independent Director
Henry N. Nassau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-8.03%4 747
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-22.25%9 491
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-11.60%6 593
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-24.07%5 977
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-11.48%4 425
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION-39.46%2 499