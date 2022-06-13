Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BXMT   US09257W1009

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(BXMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
27.47 USD   -7.48%
04:16pBlackstone Mortgage Trust Awarded NAREIT Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award
BU
05/02Fitch Assigns First-Time 'BB' Rating to Blackstone Mortgage Trust; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Awarded NAREIT Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award

06/13/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) today announced that it has received the 2022 NAREIT Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award, which recognizes communications and reporting excellence, for the mortgage REIT category. This annual award recognizes NAREIT corporate members that exemplify financial transparency and communicate with investors through comprehensive and clearly articulated information in the most efficient manner.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, said: “Delivering for our investors is a top priority and we are honored to be recognized by NAREIT for our transparency and accessibility. In addition to driving strong investment performance, portfolio growth and earnings, we are committed to providing best-in-class information to all our stakeholders and believe that open lines of communication are critical to our success as a business.”

The criteria for 2022 Awards consisted of online presence, SEC filings and IR practices. Learn more on NAREIT’s website here.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
04:16pBlackstone Mortgage Trust Awarded NAREIT Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting..
BU
05/02Fitch Assigns First-Time 'BB' Rating to Blackstone Mortgage Trust; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27Blackstone Mortgage Trust Posts Higher Q1 Profit
MT
04/27BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : Earnings Presentation - Q1 2022
PU
04/27Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04/27BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
04/27Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
04/14Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 566 M - -
Net income 2022 409 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 8,35%
Capitalization 5 005 M 5 005 M -
EV / Sales 2022 43,2x
EV / Sales 2023 38,7x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 29,69 $
Average target price 34,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katharine A. Keenan President, CEO, Director & Senior MD
Anthony F. Marone CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael Bruce Nash Executive Chairman
Martin Lee Edelman Independent Director
Henry N. Nassau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-3.04%5 005
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-16.50%10 193
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-8.40%6 832
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-20.55%6 254
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.1.49%5 074
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION-36.34%2 628