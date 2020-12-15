Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.    BXMT

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(BXMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackstone Mortgage Trust : Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend

12/15/2020 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the fourth quarter of 2020. This dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) is one of the world’s leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone’s asset management businesses, with $584 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s current views with respect to, among other things, Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s operations and financial performance and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “objective,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Blackstone Mortgage Trust believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. Blackstone Mortgage Trust assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
05:32pBLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend
BU
11/23BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : 3Q 2020 Company Presentation
PU
11/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Pfizer, General Motors, Alphabet
11/09BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : BXMT 3Q 2020 Transcript
PU
10/30BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for..
AQ
10/29BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/29BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
10/29BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
10/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Gilead, Daimler, Pfizer
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 440 M - -
Net income 2020 134 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
Yield 2020 8,83%
Capitalization 4 072 M 4 072 M -
EV / Sales 2020 36,0x
EV / Sales 2021 40,1x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,14 $
Last Close Price 28,10 $
Spread / Highest target 3,20%
Spread / Average Target -6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Plavin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katharine A. Keenan President
Michael B. Nash Executive Chairman
Anthony F. Marone CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & MD
Martin Lee Edelman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-24.50%4 072
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-12.53%11 521
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-13.46%8 342
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-23.85%5 389
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-41.71%3 904
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION-48.83%2 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ