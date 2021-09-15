Log in
    BXMT   US09257W1009

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(BXMT)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust : Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend

09/15/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2021. This dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) is one of the world’s leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone’s asset management businesses, with $684 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s current views with respect to, among other things, Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s operations and financial performance and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “objective,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Blackstone Mortgage Trust believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. Blackstone Mortgage Trust assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 456 M - -
Net income 2021 378 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 7,97%
Capitalization 4 932 M 4 932 M -
EV / Sales 2021 41,4x
EV / Sales 2022 40,6x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Katharine A. Keenan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony F. Marone CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & MD
Michael Bruce Nash Executive Chairman
Martin L. Edelman Independent Director
Henry N. Nassau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.13.08%4 932
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.2.25%12 479
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.2.12%8 362
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.27.93%7 118
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.9.56%5 081
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION46.83%3 551