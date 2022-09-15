Advanced search
    BXMT   US09257W1009

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(BXMT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
28.64 USD   -1.17%
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend

09/15/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2022. This dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $941 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s current views with respect to, among other things, Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s operations and financial performance and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “objective,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Blackstone Mortgage Trust believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. Blackstone Mortgage Trust assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 574 M - -
Net income 2022 399 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 8,56%
Capitalization 4 935 M 4 935 M -
EV / Sales 2022 43,1x
EV / Sales 2023 40,2x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Katharine A. Keenan President, CEO, Director & Senior MD
Anthony F. Marone Treasurer & Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Bruce Nash Executive Chairman
Austin Pena Executive Vice President-Investments
Martin Lee Edelman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-5.36%4 935
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-18.03%11 053
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-3.54%7 248
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-23.20%6 100
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-15.41%4 230
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.-17.52%2 573