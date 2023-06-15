Advanced search
    BXMT   US09257W1009

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(BXMT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
19.98 USD   -0.10%
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend





Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend

06/15/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the second quarter of 2023. This dividend is payable on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $991 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, private and liquid credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, public securities and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect BXMT’s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance, its business plans and the impact of the current macroeconomic environment, including interest rate changes. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “objective,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. BXMT believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. BXMT assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 667 M - -
Net income 2023 404 M - -
Net Debt 2023 19 690 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,62x
Yield 2023 12,4%
Capitalization 3 402 M 3 402 M -
EV / Sales 2023 34,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Katharine A. Keenan President, CEO, Director & Senior MD
Anthony F. Marone Treasurer & Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Bruce Nash Executive Chairman
Austin Pena Executive Vice President-Investments
Henry N. Nassau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-5.53%3 402
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.66%10 199
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-2.03%6 029
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.5.07%6 011
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.12.00%4 420
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.7.51%2 558
