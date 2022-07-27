Log in
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
29.35 USD   -0.81%
07:14aBLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : Earnings Presentation - Q2 2022
07:05aBlackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
06:52aBLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust : Earnings Presentation - Q2 2022

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

New York, July 27, 2022, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its second quarter 2022 results. Net income attributable to Blackstone Mortgage Trust for the second quarter was $93.3 million. Second quarter EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per basic share were $0.55, $0.67, and $0.62 respectively.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "BXMT's results this quarter are a testament to the steadfast resilience of our business. Amidst more challenging market conditions, we produced both earnings and portfolio growth, underpinned by continued credit performance and prudent balance sheet management. Given the earnings power of our floating rate portfolio and our strong liquidity position, we are well-positioned for the period ahead."

Blackstone Mortgage Trust issued a full presentation of its second quarter 2022 results, which can be viewed at www.bxmt.com.

Quarterly Investor Call Details

Blackstone Mortgage Trust will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results. To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1557696&tp_key=6af199ed27. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a recorded replay will be available on the company's website at www.bxmt.com. beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $941 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment

_____________________________

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.

345 Park Avenue

New York, New York 10154 T 212 655 0220

grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Matters

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect Blackstone Mortgage Trust's current views with respect to, among other things, Blackstone Mortgage Trust's operations and financial performance and the impact of the current macroeconomic environment, including increases in interest rates. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "objective," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Blackstone Mortgage Trust believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. Blackstone Mortgage Trust assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward- looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

We refer to "Distributable EPS," which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in this release. A reconciliation to net income attributable to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is included in our full detailed presentation of second quarter 2022 results and is available on our website at www.bxmt.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Blackstone

+1 (888) 756-8443BlackstoneShareholderRelations@Blackstone.com

Public Affairs

Blackstone

+1 (212) 583-5263PressInquiries@Blackstone.com

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

JULY 27, 2022

BXMT HIGHLIGHTS

  • 2Q EPS of $0.55; Distributable EPS(1) of $0.67 with strong earnings momentum driven by floating-rate, performing senior loan portfolio
  • Strategically positioned for opportunistic market environment with strong liquidity and diversified, well-structured balance sheet

Robust Earnings

Protected Credit

Fortified Balance Sheet

Fully-scaled $26.5 billion(2) portfolio

Well-insulated basis in high quality assets

positively correlated to rising rates

owned by strong, institutional sponsors

Continued access to diverse sources of capital on favorable terms

$0.67

64%

$1.5B

2Q Distributable EPS(1)

w.a. origination LTV(3)

liquidity

+11%

100%

$2.4B

YoY LTM Distributable EPS(1)

interest collections

2Q new financing capacity

  1. YoY LTM GAAP EPS of (6)%; see Appendix for a definition and reconciliation to GAAP net income.
  2. Includes $1.5 billion of Non-Consolidated Senior Interests.
  3. Reflects weighted average LTV as of the date investments were originated or acquired by BXMT.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.

Blackstone |

1

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

2Q GAAP basic earnings per basic share of $0.55 and Distributable Earnings(1) per share of $0.67;

paid $0.62 per share dividend, 108% dividend coverage in 2Q

Earnings

99.9% floating rate portfolio positioned to create inflation-protected earnings stream positively

correlated to rising rates

A 100bps increase in base rates from the 2Q average would generate $0.15 per share of

incremental earnings annually from the current portfolio(2)

2Q originations of $3.0 billion backed by top sponsors and high-quality assets, in high-conviction

sectors such as travel and leisure, multifamily, industrial, and new-build office

Investments

Continued portfolio growth, with $2.8 billion of loan fundings driving a net $1.4 billion increase

in investments outstanding

2Q originations averaged 59% LTV with a $313 million average loan size

$26.5 billion senior loan portfolio(3) secured by institutional quality real estate, with a

weighted average origination LTV(4) of 64%

Portfolio

Collateral assets with transitional value-add business plans continue to be well-positioned for

NOI growth in an inflationary, higher rate environment

Consistent credit with no risk rating downgrades and 100% interest collections

Strong execution across a variety of asset-level financing sources, with $1.0 billion of additional

credit facility capacity and $897 million of syndications

Capitalization

Raised $500 million, 7-year Term Loan B; stable corporate debt structure with minimal near-

term maturities

    • Well-positionedto capture opportunities in the current investment environment, with quarter- end liquidity of $1.5 billion
  2. See Appendix for a definition and reconciliation to GAAP net income.
  3. Reflects the earnings impact, net of incentive fees, of an increase in the various floating-rate indices referenced by our portfolio as of June 30, 2022, assuming no change in credit spreads, portfolio composition, or asset performance.
  4. Includes $1.5 billion of Non-Consolidated Senior Interests.
  5. Reflects weighted average LTV as of the date investments were originated or acquired by BXMT.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.

Blackstone |

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
