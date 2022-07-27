Blackstone Mortgage Trust : Earnings Presentation - Q2 2022

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

New York, July 27, 2022, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its second quarter 2022 results. Net income attributable to Blackstone Mortgage Trust for the second quarter was $93.3 million. Second quarter EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per basic share were $0.55, $0.67, and $0.62 respectively.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "BXMT's results this quarter are a testament to the steadfast resilience of our business. Amidst more challenging market conditions, we produced both earnings and portfolio growth, underpinned by continued credit performance and prudent balance sheet management. Given the earnings power of our floating rate portfolio and our strong liquidity position, we are well-positioned for the period ahead."

Quarterly Investor Call Details

Blackstone Mortgage Trust will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results. To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1557696&tp_key=6af199ed27. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a recorded replay will be available on the company's website at www.bxmt.com. beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

About Blackstone

